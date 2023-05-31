NAPTIP dismisses Deputy Director, 4 others for alleged misconduct

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has dismissed five personnel, including a Deputy Director, for alleged misconduct.

The agency’s Press Officer, Vincent Adekoye, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the quintet were dismissed for demanding bribes from suspects and leaking confidential information to suspects.

Other infractions include alleged violation of oath of secrecy, stealing and alteration of official records and absent from duty without official leave.

The offences, according to him, contravened provisions of the Public Service Rules and other extant laws and regulations.

The spokesman revealed that two other officers were demoted by two ranks for soliciting bribe from a suspect arrested for human trafficking, while one officer was demoted by one rank for negligence of duty.

“The disciplinary actions followed the approval of the Governing Board of the agency at its meeting of May 25.

“At the meeting, the board considered and ratified the decision of the agency’s Senior Staff Committee (SSC) which earlier sat on the disciplinary matters in accordance with the Public Service Rules and other extant laws and regulations,” Adekeye added.

