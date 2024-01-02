All passengers, crew members escape death as Japanese plane catches fire

All passengers and crew members aboard a Japan Airlines plane escaped death as the plane burst into flames after landing at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday, Japan’s national broadcaster, NHK reported.

The broadcaster adding that all those on board were safely evacuated after the passenger jet stopped moving and was then ignited with a large fireball.

According to NHK, there were approximately 400 pasengers and crew on board the plane which exploded at an airport near Tokyo after colliding with a coastguard plane as it came in to land.

Footage captured on video showed the jet engulfed in a raging inferno as it sat on the runway at Haneda Airport, in Ota City, Tokyo, with gouts of flame seen pouring out of the passenger windows, while firefighters tried to battle the growing flames.

