Denmark Queen to step down after 52 years reign

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II will step from the throne on January 14 after ruling the Scandinavian nation for 52 years.

Queen Margrethe’s 55-year-old son, Crown Prince Frederik, will step onto the throne the same day.

The 83-year-old monarch announced her abdication in a New Year address shown live on TV Sunday.

She said: “I will leave the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik.”

Margrethe, who stepped onto the throne following the death of her father, King Frederik IX in 1972, is the longest-serving monarch in Danish history.

She is a popular figure in Denmark, and many had expected her to remain on the throne until her death.

