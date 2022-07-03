Several killed in Denmark’s shopping mall shooting

An unspecified number of people were killed in a shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sunday.

Danish police chief, Soren Thomassen, told journalists that a 22-year-old suspect had been arrested in connection with the incident.

He described the suspect as an “ethnic Dane”, but said it was too early to establish a motive for the shooting.

Images from the scene showed parents carrying their children as they fled the building and ambulance staff carrying injured persons on stretchers.

Thomassen said: “We now know that there are several dead. We have also seen several wounded persons.

“We investigate it as an act, where we can’t exclude, that it’s terror.”

