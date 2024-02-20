News
Nigerian govt to audit N23trn ways and means debt, plans tax reforms to curb borrowing
The Nigerian government has taken steps to address its mounting debt burden, announcing an audit of the N23 trillion Ways and Means debt and a planned overhaul of the country’s tax system.
This announcement came from Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, during the ongoing Public Wealth Management Conference, on Tuesday.
The N23 trillion Ways and Means debt, incurred through borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria, has raised concerns about fiscal sustainability. The government’s commitment to an audit signifies its intention to increase transparency and accountability regarding this debt.
Seeking to reduce its reliance on Ways and Means financing, the government plans to present a bill to the National Assembly proposing the removal of “nuisance taxes and levies.”
More to come…
