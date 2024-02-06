Reps resume to meet Bagudu, Cardoso, Edun, others over economy

The House of Representatives on Monday night, announced the commencement of the second edition of its sectoral debates/dialogue as part of its periodic policy brief series.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday night by House spokesman, Akin Rotimi.

According to the statement, the programme has been “billed for the financial sector and is scheduled to feature key stakeholders in the sector such as the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue.”

The Clerk of the House of Representatives, Yahaya Danzaria, confirmed this on Monday, in a communication titled, “Notice of Sectoral Debates with Financial Sector Stakeholders.”

It will be recalled that the House commenced work on the sectoral debate series in November 2023 with the security agencies.

Read also: Oyo, Kaduna, C’Rivers to get AfDB’s $540m for food security

Tagged, “Strengthening Good Governance’ of the House Legislative Agenda, the series forms part of initiatives by the Abbas Tajudeen-led House to promote transparency and accountability in government operations.

According to the House, the objectives of the Debates Series include ‘strengthening of legislative oversight of key Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government’, as well as the ‘promotion of smooth legislative-executive relationships for good governance’.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, upon resumption of plenary for the year, had noted that the state of the economy was of grave concern to the House, stressing that the country was grappling with numerous hurdles impeding our growth trajectory.

“I am pleased to announce that House sectoral briefs with MDAs will resume immediately. Accordingly, we shall engage with MDAs and principal actors in the finance sector on Tuesday, 6th February, 2024. This engagement will assess the nation’s readiness to mobilise the necessary financial resources for implementing the budget,” the Speaker had said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now