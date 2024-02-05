Fintiri vows Adamawa will prosecute perpetrators of electoral fraud after success at Supreme Court

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, said on Monday perpetrators of fraud in last year’s governorship election in the state would not go unpunished.

He said this in a special broadcast in Yola following his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

The apex court last week validated Fintiri’s victory in the March 18, 2023 election in the state.

The court dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha “Binani” Dahiru for lack of merit.

The former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, almost caused a crisis in the state when he declared the APC candidate as the winner of the election with only the results of a few out of the 21 local government areas in the state collated by the commission.

INEC immediately reversed the decision and asked the REC to stay away from election duty in the state.

READ ALSO Supreme Court dashes hope for first female governor, affirms Fintiri’s election as Adamawa gov

In the address, Governor Fintiri commended INEC for standing firm as an unbiased umpire despite the undemocratic conduct of its REC.

He described the actions of the REC as irresponsible and unlawful.

Fintiri stressed that the courts have painstakingly dissected the petition and came out with a judgment that resonates with the electorate.

“The judgment was fair and just, indeed it has reaffirmed our belief in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

“I want to assure you once again that we owe it a duty to prosecute them for making us pass through such democratically embarrassing moments,” the governor added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now