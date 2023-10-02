Tribunal dismisses SDP candidate’s petition against Gov Fintiri in Adamawa

The Adamawa State governorship electoral petitions tribunal on Monday dismissed the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Umar Ardo, challenging the outcome of the March 18 election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Fintiri as the winner of the election ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha “Binani” Dahiru, and 16 other candidates in the election.

Ardo had in his petition alleged that the election was marred by fraud and voter intimidation.

He added that the poll was not conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act.

In its ruling, the three-member panel led by Justice T. O. Uloho dismissed the petition for being incompetent.

Justice Uloho, who read the judgement, declared that the petition was defective because it was not properly filed by the petitioner.

