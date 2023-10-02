Tribunal dismisses LP’s petition challenging victory of Rivers governor, Fubara

The Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the March 18 gubernatorial election, Beatrice Itubo, challenging the victory of Gov. Simnalayi Fubara of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In its verdict on Monday, the three-member tribunal led by Justice Cletus Emifonye, which sat in Abuja on Monday, said the LP’s petition lacked in merit and failed to prove allegations of rigging and over voting as grounds to nullify Fubara’s victory.

After the declaration of Fubara as the winner of the election, Itubo and the LP as well as Tonye Cole, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had filed petitions before the tribunal seeking a nullification of the election.

Fubara was declared winner after he polled 302,614 votes to defeat his closet rival Cole who scored 95,274 votes, Senator Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) came third with 46,981 while Itubo came a distant fourth with 22,224 votes.

