Tribunal strikes out NNPP suit challenging election victory of Nasarawa Gov, Sule

The Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Monday, struck out a petition filed by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and its candidate in the March 18 gubernatorial election, Abdullahi Maidoya

The petition had been filed challenging the declaration of Governor Abdullahi Sule as the duly elected governor of the state for lacking in merit.

The three-man panel led by Justice Ezekiel Ajayi which delivered its judgement via zoom, ruled that the NNPP and Maidoya had no grounds to demand a nullification of Sule’s victory as they could not prove any of their allegations on the outcome of the election.

Sule was declared winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after scoring the highest votes during the election to defeat his closest contender, David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Maidoya who came third.

But not satisfied with the outcome of the election, both the PDP and the NNPP approached the tribunal seeking to nullify Sule’s victory.

The Tribunal however, upheld the PDP petition and nullified the election of Sule in favour of Ombugadu.

