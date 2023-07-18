News
Court refuses to extend order restraining INEC from prosecuting Adamawa REC
Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, declined to extend the order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from prosecuting the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.
The commission had last week filed a six-count charge against the embattled REC at the Adamawa State High Court, Yola, over his role in the crisis that trailed the March 18 governorship election in the state.
Yunusa-Ari shocked many Nigerians on April 16 when he declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha “Binani” Dahiru as the winner of the election while the collation of the election result was still ongoing.
INEC, thereafter, declared the announcement null and void and ordered the REC to stay away from election duties in the state.
Justice Okorowo on July 10 restrained the commission from going ahead with the planned prosecution of the official.
READ ALSO: INEC files six count charge against suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa-Ari
The judge, who made the order while ruling on an ex parte motion filed by Binani’s counsel, Michael Aondoaka (SAN), ordered the parties to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the matter.
At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the INEC counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, told the court that the applicant had not served the respondents with the court’s order of July 10.
He also filed a counter affidavit challenging the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the matter.
The interim order, according to Jacobs, expired on Tuesday.
Aoadoakaa, a former Attorney-General of the Federation, retorted, saying the interim order cannot expire since the defendants had not shown cause as directed by the court.
The judge adjourned the matter to July 24 after he refused to extend the order restraining INEC from prosecuting its official for alleged electoral offences.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...