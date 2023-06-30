Politics
Yunusa-Ari: INEC establishes case against Adamawa REC as police concludes investigation
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday police had concluded investigations into the actions of the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari.
The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated this in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.
He added that the commission has sufficient evidence to make a case against Yunusa-Ari.
Former President Muhammadu Buhari had on April 20 approved the REC’s suspension following the controversy that trailed the supplementary election in the state.
Yunusa-Ari stirred controversy after he declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha “Binani” Dahiru as the winner of the Adamawa State governorship election with results in only 10 out of the 21 local government areas of the state collated by the commission.
INEC, however, declared the announcement null and void and directed the REC to stay away from election duty in the state.
READ ALSO:Suspended Adamawa REC speaks, says he acted within the ambit of the law
Okoye said: “I am aware that the police had concluded investigations and I am aware that in the next few weeks, Nigerians will be informed of what will happen.
“Under the law, it is the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission to prosecute him (Ari) if a prima facie case has made out against him.”
When asked whether INEC has enough evidence to establish a case against Yunusa-Ari, the spokesman added: “Yes.”
He said the police and the commission were in talks during the probe of the embattled official and a decision would be made “very soon.”
“There has been some level of interface between the Nigeria Police Force and the Independent National Electoral Commission and the commission was involved in some of the processes leading to the investigation. Very soon, the commission will take action relating to the Adamawa REC,” he stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...