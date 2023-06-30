Yunusa-Ari: INEC establishes case against Adamawa REC as police concludes investigation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday police had concluded investigations into the actions of the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated this in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.

He added that the commission has sufficient evidence to make a case against Yunusa-Ari.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had on April 20 approved the REC’s suspension following the controversy that trailed the supplementary election in the state.

Yunusa-Ari stirred controversy after he declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha “Binani” Dahiru as the winner of the Adamawa State governorship election with results in only 10 out of the 21 local government areas of the state collated by the commission.

INEC, however, declared the announcement null and void and directed the REC to stay away from election duty in the state.

Okoye said: “I am aware that the police had concluded investigations and I am aware that in the next few weeks, Nigerians will be informed of what will happen.

“Under the law, it is the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission to prosecute him (Ari) if a prima facie case has made out against him.”

When asked whether INEC has enough evidence to establish a case against Yunusa-Ari, the spokesman added: “Yes.”

He said the police and the commission were in talks during the probe of the embattled official and a decision would be made “very soon.”

“There has been some level of interface between the Nigeria Police Force and the Independent National Electoral Commission and the commission was involved in some of the processes leading to the investigation. Very soon, the commission will take action relating to the Adamawa REC,” he stated.

