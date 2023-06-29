Tinubu, in Abeokuta, preaches unity, says he’s taking ‘baby steps of pains’

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday in Abeokuta, said that he is taking ‘baby steps of pains’ to fix Nigeria’s problems.

While urging Nigerians not to be in a hurry over challenges facing the nation, also declared that it is in the hands of Nigerians to ensure that the country gets to its desired destination.

Tinubu said this at the palace of the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, during a visit to traditional rulers in the state, after a similar visit to the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona earlier in the day.

The President was accompanied by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake. He was received by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun; former governors of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Segun Osoba and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole among others.

While speaking at the palace, President Tinubu said he now knows what it takes to be the President of Nigeria, begging Nigerians to go with him through what he called the baby steps of pain.

He said: “At least, we delivered, despite the hardship of no money, no fuel, I credit you, thank you. I don’t know that it will be like this, I just wanted to sneak in and sneak out, to greet kabiyesi now, I know exactly what it is to be a president.

“Having achieved the prayer point of ‘Emi lokan’ and then being here, I have redeemed a pledge that I will be back with victory and the crown.

“Now, what I ask for is prayers that will help the country and we are determined to help our country, to steer the ship of the nation, build a good team, be positive for this country, and deliver on all the promises that I have made.

“The hope is recharged, is here. That hope will never fade. That hope will recharge your life in a positive manner.

“I’m here still making that pledge of the campaign promise that there is no difference between us and any members of the Nigerian family.

“I have seen that in France during this discussion and we are the children of the same parents living in the same house, we are only sleeping in different rooms, just recognize that.

“Let us be united, no distraction, we will arrive at the destination, a positive destination for this country and it is all in our hands to make history and I promise that.

“We will see positive changes as we move along, just go through these baby’s steps of pain, baby steps of pain, I’m taking baby steps as the President, not matching in a hurry, being ready to listen, maintaining an open door policy, let the freedom flow, let the confidence return to Nigeria.

“This country is the only country that we have. I have been a refugee, I know what it is to be a refugee in another country and my green passport is what I still have now.

“We need your prayers, we need your support, we need your interventions to get our people’s change of mind so that the economic prosperity of this country being opening up will affect all of us positively.”

