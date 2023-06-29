Politics
Shehu denies reports Buhari asked Tinubu not to investigate him, aides
Garba Shehu, the spokesman to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has denied reports that the former President asked his successor, President Bola Tinubu not to investigate some ministers under his administration.
According Shehu, Buhari had left Daura for London to get some needed rest which, constant visits from well-wishers, had denied him.
“If social media is to be believed, former President Muhammadu Buhari is requesting his successor, President Bola Tinubu not to investigate some former officials of his government…this is fake news, and nothing more,” Shehu said in a statement on Thursday evening.
It will be recalled that, On Tuesday, an online news medium reported that Tinubu assured his predecessor that he and his close aides will be spared in any anti-corruption war his government embarks upon following the suspension of the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.
Read also: Defence headquarters gives service chiefs seniors till July 3 to retire
“It is fake, let us not discuss it or give it energy or air of publicity,” said Shehu said, noting that there was no one other than the two leaders in the room in which they met on Monday night.
“So, no one was there to report their conversation,” he added.
Shehu further stated that the former President wishes to remain outside the spotlight so as not to distract the new administration.
“He (Buhari) chose to go home in Daura hoping to find the type of quiet he wished for himself but realising that this was not the case, visitors trooping in morning, day and night, he moved out to a more distant place”, Shehu added.
He further stated that it remains Buhari’s wish to be allowed to have his needed rest, and for the Tinubu administration to have the right atmosphere to work on the realisation of the promises it made to Nigerians.
