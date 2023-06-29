Defence headquarters gives service chiefs seniors till July 3 to retire

The Defence Headquarters has given officers who are senior to the newly appointed service chiefs till July 3, 2023 to retire from service.

Ripples Nigeria reports that President Bola Tinubu appointed Major General Christopher Musa of the 38 Regular Course as the Chief of Defence Staff.

He named as the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, all members of the 39 Regular Course.

There are, however, senior officers who are of course 37 and 38 still left in service.

A memo dated June 26 and signed on behalf of the CDS by Major General Y Yahaya, said the affected officers must tender their resignation letter before the stated date to preserve and uphold the tenets of the military profession.

The memo read: “It would be recalled that the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently appointed new CDS and Service Chiefs on June 19, 2023. In order to preserve and uphold the tenets of the military profession which values hierarchy and service discipline, it is important that all officers whose officer cadet courses run seniority above that of the current Service Chiefs disengage from the Service.

“Consequently, I am directed to respectfully request Services to direct all officers with seniority on commission above that of NDA Regular Course 39 to submit their applications for voluntary retirement from Service with immediate effect. I am to add that affected officers are to submit their applications to their

respective Service Headquarters not later than Mon July 3, 2023.”

