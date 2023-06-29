Warn herdsmen against attacking residents, farmers, Fubara tells Muslim clerics

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has asked Muslim clerics in the state to warn herdsmen against harassing residents of communities, killing farmers, and damaging crops in the state

Fubara made call on Thursday when he received the leadership of the Muslim community who paid him a visit in the spirit of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The media aide to the governor, Boniface Onyedi quoted Fubar as saying this in a statement.

The statement further quoted Fubara saying his administration remains committed to protecting the lives and properties of everyone, adding that such resolve has made it possible for them (Muslims) to celebrate in a peaceful atmosphere.

He also pointed out that his administration cannot be protecting their businesses while some errant people are destroying the businesses and livelihoods of others.

He, therefore, warned that if this persists, the government will be compelled to wield the full weight of the law against perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“The Local Government areas are complaining, so I expect results in a couple of weeks by calling these people who practice open grazing to order in Ikwerre, Etche, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, and parts of Emohua Local Government Areas. They shouldn’t be harassing the people and should stop killing them in their farms,” the governor said.

He also assured them that he will keep the channel of communication between him and the Muslim community open because they are critical stakeholders in governance who should enjoy the benefit of the prevailing peace to do their business and worship without molestation.

