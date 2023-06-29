Politics
Sani advises Tinubu against giving funds saved from subsidy removal to govs
A former Senator for Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to share subsidy funds savings with governors, adding that it should be channeled into ensuring every state of the Federation is linked to railways and a dual carriageway that connects every state of the Federation.
Sani, who said this on Thursday while fielding questions from Journalists at his residence in Kaduna, explained that there was a need to put the subsidy funds on the table to tell Nigerians what is being done with it.
Noting that the fuel subsidy funds could be used to build roads, educational and, health sectors so that every Nigerian can benefit from it, he said: “I think that government should not pay any individual subsidy funds but use the resources for things we can see and benefit from.”
The former lawmaker added that there was a dramatic and revolutionary change in the oil sector under the administration of Mele Kyari where oil is been discovered and exploited in the North, adding that oil theft in the Niger Delta has also drastically reduced.
Read also: Fubara orders probe into collapse of two-storey building in Port Harcourt
He also noted that in the area of insecurity, President Tinubu has started on a good footing with the sacking and appointments of service chiefs, adding that the appointment of the Chief of Defense Staff, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the National Security Adviser, were all square pegs in square holes.
“Terrorists in the last eight years, they’ve turned regions in a part of Nigeria into a killing hub, adding elements of Iswap and Bandits are still holding territories to ransom killing and kidnapping innocent Nigerians.
“The Government of President Mohamadu Buhari spent $20 million in the name of security and defense and has nothing to show for it,” he said.
Sani further stated that the present service Chiefs have no excuse but to protect citizens and the territorial integrity of Nigeria.
“Our country must be salvaged and put on track for sustainable development and peaceful coexistence of our people,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...