Rumours of Akeredolu’s death is satanic – Olusola Oke

Olusola Oke, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress {APC} in Ondo State, has described rumours of the death of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu as satanic and must be ignored.

Oke, who said this in a statement on Thursday, also called on the people of the state to continue praying for the ailing Governor Akeredolu.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Akeredolu, who proceeded on medical leave, handed over to his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to act as the governor in his absence.

Akeredolu’s sickness has however led to rumours of his death on social media

Oke, in the statement, described the various reports about the governor as satanic and warned those behind the reports to stop such rumours.

The statement, titled ‘Stop this satanic verse’, read: “The orchestrated rumour of the death of Governor Akeredolu by some political profiteers have become a grave concern to me and men and women of good conscience in Ondo state. In the past, I have ignored the tune as a mere political adventure but the latest version of the woven wicked rumours from their mill is satanic and totally inhuman.

Read also: Tribunal: Ebonyi PDP alleges APC is attacking its members

“As mortals; we can fall ill. The governor, like any human being can fall ill. When illness comes, we seek medical treatment and take deserving rest. This the governor has done and is rapidly responding to treatment. Spreading serial orchestrated rumour through cloned media platforms to harass his family, admirers and the good people of Ondo State of his death is not only ungodly, but it also reveals the toxic wickedness and inhumanity in the minds and hearts of those behind the rumour mill.

“It is now realised that these deliberate cartels of rumour peddlers have made it a habitual trade to raise a false alarm about the death of the governor to cause panic, apprehension and tension in the state and beyond. Thank God, instead of morbid panic the people of the state have responded with prayers and empathy. Daily, they pray for the governor and God, the giver of life, has indeed stood by him, his family and his well-wishers.

“The holy book has admonished us all to pray for those in positions of authority. The book probably saw in leadership positions salient burdens of leadership and the effects on their personal life.

“For those who took pleasure in the pains of others by deliberately manufacturing rumours of the death of others, let me remind them that God has recompense for those who assume His position. Life belongs to Him and Him only.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now