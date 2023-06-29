Tribunal: Ebonyi PDP alleges APC is attacking its members

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party {PDP}, on Thursday, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress {APC} of attacking its members who testified as witnesses before the Election Petitions Tribunal currently sitting in Abuja.

The party made the accusation in a statement signed by its Caretaker Committee Chairman, Augustine Nwazunku, alleging the PDP witnesses who testified before the election Tribunal at Abuja were attacked on return to their respective homes by suspected APC hitmen.

“Some were brutally attacked by APC hired thugs, with their families, essentially chased out of their homes while business interests of our members’ farm were poisoned with yet to be verified chemical. Over twenty thousand fish fingerlings were physically damaged in some of the episodes of attacks,” the statement read

The opposition party also accused APC Chieftains and leaders of going around communities and local governments to threaten PDP faithful preparing to go to testify as witnesses before the Tribunal.

“The APC government has threatened to deal with any Ebonyi citizen seen to be hob-nobbing with the members of PDP in Ebonyi State,” the statement added.

