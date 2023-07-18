Reps move to ensure compliance with federal character principle in govt agencies

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to ensure compliance with the federal character principle by agencies of government.

The committee, when constituted will request the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to forward reports on appointments made by agencies of government from 2015 till date.

This followed the adoption of a motion presented by Hon. Paul Nnamchi at the plenary in Abuja.

In his presentation, Nnamchi urged the House to compel the FCC to diligently discharge its constitutional responsibility.

Nnamchi, who represents Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency of Enugu State, said the Federal Character Commission Act was enacted in 1995 and enshrined in the Constitution.

He said that the agency has the primary responsibility to promote, monitor and enforce compliance with the principles of the proportional sharing of all bureaucratic, economic, media, and political posts at all levels of government.

The lawmaker said: “The Federal Character Commission has virtually abdicated its constitutional and statutory responsibilities and degenerated into personality clash of interest amongst its commissioners as was the case about a year ago.

“The constitutional injunction is that the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a state based on the principles of democracy and social justice, which also propagates national integration and abjure discrimination on the grounds of place of origin, sex, religion, status, ethnic or linguistic association or ties.”

