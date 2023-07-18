Gov Radda appoints special advisers, heads of agencies in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has approved the appointment of 14 Special Advisers and nine heads of agencies and parastatals in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Ibrahim Kaula, confirmed the appointments in a statement on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said: “The appointments which are in accordance with Section 208, 2c and 2d of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, are with immediate effect.

“The newly-appointed Special Advisers are – Alhaji Abubakar Ahmadi-Tsanni, Sports and Social Development, Alhaji Mannir Mu’azu-Ruma, Market Development, Mallam Yusuf Ibrahim, Community Security Watch, and Alhaji Nasidi Mohammed-Danladi, Community Development.

“Others are – Alhaji Shafi’u Abdu-Duwan, Party Liaison, Alhaji Ya’u Ahmad, Employment Promotion and Alhaji Ya’u Gojo-Gojo, Political Affairs.

“Also listed are – Alhaji Shehu Abdu-Daura, Drugs and Narcotics, Mallam Nura Saleh-Katsayal, Primary Education, Alhaji Murtala Isah-Kankara, Assembly Matters, and Alhaji Mustapha Mahmud, Human Capital Development.

“Alhaji Nasiru Lawal-Aminu, Infrastructure Development, Alhaji Suleiman Yusuf-Jibia, Livestock and Grazing, and Alhaji Aminu Lawal, Youth Development.”

He listed the nine heads of agencies and parastatals as Prof. Sani Abubakar-Mashi, Chairman Board of Internal Revenue, Alhaji Surajo Yazid-Abukur, Managing Director, Katsina State Roads Maintenance Agency, and Alhaji Abubakar Matazu, General Manager, Rural Electrification Board.

Others are – Alhaji Haruna Musa-Rigoji as General Manager, Katsina State Transport Authority, and Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur-Jikamshi, Director General, Katsina State Investment Promotion Agency.

The rest are – Alhaji Umar Mammada, Executive Secretary, Drugs and Medical Supplies Agency Secretary, Dr Sabiu Liadi, General Manager, Katsina State Hospital Services Management Board, and Dr. Abdurrahim Muhammad-Maaji, Chief Physician to the governor.

