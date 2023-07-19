Reps to investigate NNPCL over non-remittance of revenue

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s failure to transfer funds to the federation account will be the subject of investigations by the House of Representatives.

This came after the plenary on Tuesday approved a resolution by Uduak Odudo titled “Need to investigate the non-remittance of due taxes by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited into the Federation Account.”

Odudo, a PDP member from Akwa Ibom State’s Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo Federal Constituency, moved the motion, pointing out that Section 162(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) establishes “The Federation Account,” which is responsible for receiving all monies collected by the federal government, with the exception of those that are exempted therein.

He also noted that the said “Federation Account” belonged to the entire federation with the Federal Government tasked with keeping same in trust for the three tiers of government.

“The NNPCL averred that the Federal Government owed it over N4trn of subsidy payments, power debt and other sundry charges and therefore would not remit until the debts are recovered.

“Note that the non–remittance accusation and counter accusation are tantamount to a calculated attempt to disrespect and downplay the collective intelligence of Nigerians,” the motion reads.

According to the lawmaker, “The fate of the national development largely depends on how transparent and accountable relevant government agencies and corporate entities are in the collation, remittance and distribution of revenues solely acquired.

“Section 6 of the Allocation of Revenue (Federation Account, etc) Act, established the Federation Account Allocation Committee to among other functions, report annually to the National Assembly in respect of the function under the Act.”

