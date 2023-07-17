House of Reps screens Service Chiefs

The House of Representatives on Monday, commenced the screening of Service Chiefs nominated by President Bola Tinubu to replace those who served under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Those screened by the House Committee led by Majority Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere, included Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff; and AVM Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

The Monday screening by the House followed their confirmation by the Senate last Thursday.

Read also: Reps to screen service chiefs Monday

President Tinubu had, last week, written the National Assembly seeking the confirmation of the Service Chiefs basing his request on section 18(1) of the armed forces act, CAP A20 laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004.

In the letter, Tinubu had said the review of the nation’s defence architecture necessitated the “appointment of new leaders to work in synergy with one another to achieve the level of optimal performance expected of the military”.

During the screening process, the Service Chiefs were given a few minutes to introduce themselves and make short remarks.

While addressing the legislators, Lagbaja said he will work in sync with other security chiefs to ensure that the country is secured.

“I shall do my best to justify the confidence reposed in me by the president,” he said, adding that being mindful of the nation’s security challenges, he will work to transform the army into a well-trained, proactive force.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now