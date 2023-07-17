Politics
Kyari takes over as APC acting Nat’l Chairman, Omisore locked out of meeting
Following the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Deputy Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman (North) has emerged as acting National Chairman of the party.
Kyari’s emergence is in line with the party’s constitution; if a national chairman resigns, the deputy national chairman from the zone would take over in acting capacity.
Kyari led some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) into a meeting currently taking place at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Monday amid tight security.
Kyari led the Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Enukwu; National Vice Chairman (North-West), Salihu Lukman; National Vice Chairman (North-East), Salihu Mustapha; National Vice Chairman (North Central), Muazu Bawa; National Vice Chairman (South-West), Issacs Kekemeke; National Vice Chairman (South-East), Ejoroma Arodiogu and the Deputy National Secretary, Barr. Festus Fuanter to the meeting.
There are also unconfirmed reports that the national secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore was locked out of the room where the meeting is holding.
Kyari, the son of the late Brigadier Abba Kyari, a former military administrator of North Central from 1967 to 1975, was born on the 15 January 1960 in Borno State.
