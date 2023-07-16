News
Reps to screen service chiefs Monday
The House of Representatives will screen the recently appointed service chiefs on Monday.
The exercise will take player 72 hours after the Senate confirmed the appointment of the military chiefs appointed by President Bola Tinubu on June 19.
The quartet are the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and his Air Force counterpart, Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, had since set up a committee comprising the House principal officers and headed by the former of its Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, to screen the service chiefs.
Other members of the committee are the House Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, his deputy, Abdullahi Halims, the Chief Whip, Bello Kumo, Deputy Chief Whip, Adewunmi Onanuga, and the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda.
The rest are the Deputy Minority Leader, Ali Madaki, Minority Whip, Ali Isa, and the Deputy Minority Whip, George Ebizimawo.
Unlike the Senate, the lower legislative chamber was yet to constitute its standing committees five weeks after its inauguration.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...