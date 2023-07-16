Reps to screen service chiefs Monday

The House of Representatives will screen the recently appointed service chiefs on Monday.

The exercise will take player 72 hours after the Senate confirmed the appointment of the military chiefs appointed by President Bola Tinubu on June 19.

The quartet are the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and his Air Force counterpart, Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, had since set up a committee comprising the House principal officers and headed by the former of its Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, to screen the service chiefs.

Other members of the committee are the House Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, his deputy, Abdullahi Halims, the Chief Whip, Bello Kumo, Deputy Chief Whip, Adewunmi Onanuga, and the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda.

The rest are the Deputy Minority Leader, Ali Madaki, Minority Whip, Ali Isa, and the Deputy Minority Whip, George Ebizimawo.

Unlike the Senate, the lower legislative chamber was yet to constitute its standing committees five weeks after its inauguration.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now