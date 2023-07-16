‘N70bn earmarked for furniture, renovation,’ Senate dismisses claims on budget padding

The Senate on Sunday dismissed claims on the padding of the 2022 supplementary budget by N70 billion.

The upper legislative chamber was reacting to the backlash that trailed the inclusion of N70 billion in the amended 2022 supplementary budget approved by the National Assembly on Thursday.

President Bola Tinubu had requested the parliament’s approval of $800 million presented by former President Muhammadu Buhari in May.

The Federal Government planned to utilize the funds as palliative to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal in 12 million households in the country.

The Senate spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, who reacted to the criticism of the lawmakers following the approval of the budget amendment in a statement in Abuja, said the N70 billion was for the purchase of furniture and repair works in lawmakers’ offices.

He added that no lawmaker would receive any penny from the money.

The spokesman said: “Suffice to say that the passage is part of the absolute constitutional duty of the Senate.

“We would therefore, not wish to join issues with the mischief and misrepresentation that a portion of the just passed Amendment Act that appropriated N70 billion naira was a ‘gift’ to the legislators.

“A visit to the suites, offices, and the general structures of the National Assembly Complex would reveal a yawn and the need for exigent attention. Many senators had to bring their chairs, tables, and electronics and in many cases, do sundry repairs.

“The much-debated allocation will not be paid to any legislator. This will be managed by the national assembly bureaucracy. It’s pertinent to also note that the National Assembly complex does not house only the legislators.

“There are thousands of workers and service providers whose working environment needs a face-lift, and/with necessary tools.

“Since the Assembly Complex is not owned by legislators who are merely political birds of passage, such allocation cannot be termed by anyone as a palliative to the legislators.

“The alleged padding of the palliative budget by the National Assembly only exists in the minds of those who are all out to discredit the 10th Assembly. There is nothing like padding as being alleged in some misinformed media outfits.”

