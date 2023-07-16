Navy intercepts boat carrying stolen crude, recovers ammunition in Bayelsa

The Nigerian Navy has intercepted a boat laden with suspected stolen crude in Bayelsa State.

The Commander of the NNS SOROH, Commodore Olushina Ojebode, who disclosed this at news conference on Sunday in Yenagoa, said the troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, six AK-47 magazines and 133 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

He added that the troops made contact with six armed men on a speedboat during a water patrol at the Gbaram community of Agbadam-Foropa.

The boat, according to him, had been deactivated in line with extant regulations and standard operating procedure.

Ojebode assured that the Navy would continue to provide security within Nigeria’s maritime domain.

