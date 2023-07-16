Olubadan suspends Egungun festival over violence

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, on Sunday, ordered the suspension of the ongoing Egungun festival over violence, arson and looting of shops in the city.

The monarch gave the directive in a statement issued by his Personal Assistant on Media, Mr. Oladele Ogunsola, in Ibadan.

He lamented that the atrocities were perpetrated by hoodlums hiding under the cover of the Egungun festival.

Olubadan also summoned all the leaders of masquerades known as “Alaagbaa” in Ibadan land to an emergency meeting slated for the ancient Aliiwo palace in Agodi, Ibadan, on Monday.

He described the development as unfortunate and an affront to his palace because he had warned against violence during the festival.

The statement read: “As if the warning was just a blabbing, the same thing was reported on Saturday on a scale that made the previous one a child’s play.

READ ALSO: Olubadan elevates 5 Ibadan senior chiefs

“I warned seriously against what is happening when the festival was to commence and the assurances I got then were that nothing untoward would accompany the festival.

“But, the reports coming to me have been at variance with those assurances I earlier got from the masquerades’ leaders.

“No responsible leader would fold his arms when a majority of those subjects one superintendents over are in agony and living in perpetual fear just because of the activities of a few misguided elements who find it difficult to be law-abiding.

“This is why the suspension clause has to be invoked and how long it lasts would be determined by the outcome of the meeting of Monday afternoon.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now