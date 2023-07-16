Police to investigate arrest of Zamfara APC chairman’s driver

The Zamfara State Police Command on Sunday promised to investigate the arrest and detention of the driver of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in the state, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, by some policemen.

The command’s spokesman, Yazid Abubakar, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Gusau, said though the command was not aware of the incident, it would still carry out a thorough investigation into the allegation.

The command was reacting to a statement credited to the APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Yusuf Idris, in which he alleged that some policemen attached to the Government House Gusau, trailed the driver, arrested and detained him for hours.

Idris said the car with registration number GUS 51 AH belongs to the APC chairman in the state.

The vehicle, according to him, was seized by the police without a warrant.

He said: “We discovered that they were policemen attached to the Government House, Gusau; they explained to the driver that they were assigned by the state police command headquarters.

“The driver was detained for some hours at the government house by the police personnel without any explanation.”

“We have not received any report of this nature, but the Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Bunu will invite all the parties involved in the matter for investigation.

“After which the command will make the findings available to the general public,” the spokesman added.

