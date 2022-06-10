Olubadan elevates 5 Ibadan senior chiefs

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, on Friday elevated five senior chiefs of Ibadanland.

Balogun, who was the Otun Olubadan, became the new Olubadan following the death of Oba Saliu Adetunji on January 5.

The development paved the way for the upward movement of the senior chiefs behind him.

At the installation ceremony held at the ancestral palace of Aliiwo dynasty, Aliiwo Compound, Oje area of Ibadan, the former Oyo State governor, Rashidi Ladoja, was elevated from Osi Olubadàn to Otun Olubadàn.

Chief Eddy Oyewole was elevated from Ashipa to Osi Olubadan while Chief Abiodun Kola-Daisi was promoted from Ekerin to Ashipa Olubadàn.

READ ALSO: Makinde confirms Balogun as new Olubadan of Ibadanland

Also, Chief Hamidu Ajibade, the Ekarun Olubadan, was elevated to Ekerin Olubadan and Chief Adebayo Akande was promoted from Abese to ‘Ekarun Olubadàn.

Olubadan, who was represented at the ceremony by Otun Balogun, Chief Olakuleyin Ajibola, charged the elevated chiefs to see their new positions as a call to higher duty.

He urged them to use their respective positions for the growth, development, and progress of Ibadanland.

Ladoja, who spoke on behalf of the elevated chiefs, promised to use the new position for the development of the city.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now