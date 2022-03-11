Osinbajo, Atiku present as Makinde presents staff of office to new Olubadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Friday, presented the staff of office of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, to Oba Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan

Oba Balogun emerged Olubadan following the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji in January, 2022.

The new monarch’s coronation ceremony which held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday, was graced by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Vice President Atiku Abubarkar.

READ ALSO: Oyo Govt announces date for coronation ceremony of new Olubadan

First class monarchs in Nigeria who were in attendance included; the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar.

Other dignitaries in attendance were Gov Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Deputy Governors of Osun and Info states, Benedict Alabi and Lucky Aiyedatiwa, respectively; former Governor of Oyo State and the Otun Olubadan, Chief Rasidi Ladoja and a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro.

Markets in Ibadan were shut today in honour of the new Olubadan.

The Babaloja General of Oyo State, Alhaji Yeken Oladapo, who made the announcement on Thursday, said, “Market leaders in all the markets should open the markets for business by the end of Jumat service when all major activities would have ended.”

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now