RCCG may have set up special department to support Osinbajo, others in 2023

There are indications that the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) may have set up a special unit within the church to encourage and support its members willing to go into politics, and those already deep in it.

This indication came to light with a purported memo making the rounds in some social media platforms announcing the establishment of an ‘Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance’ by the church.

The memo dated 28th of February, 2022, from the office of the Assistant General Overseer (Admin/Personnel) Pastor J.F. Odesola, and addressed to all pastors-in-charge of regions and provinces.of the office stated that the new directorate will be spearheaded by one Pastor Timothy Olaniyan.

It stated that the aim and objective of the Directorate is to help support the ambitions of RCCG church members who want to go into politics and hold leadership roles.

The letter reads in part, “The essence of the Directorate is to help coordinate the engagement of our people who are willing to be involved in politics.”

It reads further, “to help mobilize support for them when required.”

The letter equally ordered every zone, area and parish of RCCG to immediately appoint a leader with immediate effect to run the new office at their various levels.

If the contents of the said memo is anything to go by, it means the church may just be putting steps in place to support Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo who as the highest export of the church to the political scene, has been taunted to be interested in running for the office of president in 2023.

Although Osinbajo has not publicly made his position known whether or not he would vie for the presidential seat in 2023, different groups around the country have stepped up support for him with campaigns for Nigerians to support him.

Read the full statement below.

