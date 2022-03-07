Osinbajo urges committee to treat evacuation of Nigerians in Cameroon, two others as emergency

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday promised to treat as an emergency assignment, the safe return of Nigerians displaced by insurgency in Cameroon, Niger Republic and Chad.

The Vice President, according to statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, stated this while addressing the Committee on Repatriation, Returns and Resettlement of Displaced Persons

President Muhammadu Buhari set up the committee on February 2 with Osinbajo as head of the team.

He said: “We should immediately do whatever it takes to commence the process of repatriating our people back home. Already there are several initiatives.

“We need to deal with all of that working as quickly as possible to achieve the terms of reference and of course, ensure that all other initiatives continue to run in the way that they are designed to run.”

