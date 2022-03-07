Why Igboho can’t leave Benin Republic yet – Lawyer

Yomi Aliu, the counsel to the Yoruba Nation promoter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, on Monday explained why the activist cannot leave the Republic of Benin yet despite his release from prison.

The Beninese government released Igboho on Monday after spending 231 days behind bars in the neighbouring West African nation.

In a chat with journalists in Lagos, the lawyer said the activist cannot leave the country now because he was released by the government on health ground.

Aliyyu said; “I am to inform all the followers of Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho Oosa that he has been released from prison to his medical practitioners under the agreement that he should neither leave the medical centre nor Cotonou for any reason.

“Praises should be given to two prominent Yoruba personalities to wit Prof. Wole Soyinka and Prof. Banji Akintoye for this turnaround in our client’s matter.”

