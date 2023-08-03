Why I missed APC caucus meeting – Osinbajo

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday explained why he missed the All Progressives Congress (APC) national caucus meeting in Abuja.

The duo of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and Osinbajo were conspicuously absent when the APC leaders and members gathered at the State House, Abuja, for the caucus meeting held on Wednesday.

The two men were also absent at Thursday’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The former president had in a statement issued on Wednesday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said he missed the meeting due to an engagement he had planned earlier.



On his part, Osinbajo in a statement issued by his spokesman, said he was out of Nigeria for some engagements to which he had long been committed at the time of the meeting.

The statement read: “In a letter of apology for his absence addressed to the Acting Chairman of the party (Abubakar Kyari), the former VP explained that he was already abroad for engagements to which he had long been committed, when he received the invitation to the meeting.

“He had in fact cancelled some of his engagements abroad to be available for the two previously scheduled caucus meetings of the party which had to be postponed due to exigencies.

“While wishing the party fruitful deliberations, he expressed his commitment to the Party and his availability for future meetings and activities of the party.”

