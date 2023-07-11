Osinbajo appointed Global Alliance Energy advisor

Former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has been appointed as Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).

The ex-Vice President, who confirmed the appointment on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, reaffirmed his commitment to the development of clean energy in Africa and other developing countries.

He wrote: “I am excited to announce that I have been appointed Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet @EnergyAlliance.

“Together, we will work to unlock capital flows into the clean energy sector and boost Africa’s share in the global carbon market through #ACMI.

“GEAPP in such a short period has demonstrated a commitment to support developing countries’ shift to clean energy using models that ensure universal energy access as well as drive economic growth, generate jobs & sustainable livelihoods, and meet urgent climate goals.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to work with @EnergyAlliance.”

