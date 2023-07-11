News
Gunmen abduct Catholic priest, 3 others in Ebonyi
Gunmen on Monday abducted Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Azubuike, in Ebonyi State.
Azubuike, who is the Parish Priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbalaeze Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was abducted alongside three other people near his residence in the area.
The Chancellor of the Abakaliki Catholic Diocese, Fr. Matthew Uzoma Opoke, said in a statement on Tuesday that the priest was whisked away by the hoodlums while returning from pastoral duties.
He also confirmed the abduction of three other persons by the criminals.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill ward councillor in Ebonyi
The chancellor said: “Fr. Joseph is the Parish Priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbalaeze Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
“He was abducted alongside three other people. The abductors are making financial demands but with your prayers, we are going to have them back unconditionally. May Mother Mary of priests, intercede for us. Amen. St. Joseph-Pray for us.”
