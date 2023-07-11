News
Police kills suspected IPOB member in Ebonyi
Police operatives in Ebonyi have killed a suspected member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) allegedly trying to enforce the sit-at-home order in the state.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday in Abakaliki.
She said some armed men suspected to be IPOB members went to Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state at about 1:50 p.m. on Monday and started shooting sporadically.
The spokesperson said: “On receiving the information, the operatives of the command immediately swung into action by giving the hoodlums a hot chase.
READ ALSO: Police asks Ebonyi residents to disregard IPOB’s sit-at-home order
“The hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel, which resulted in one of them being neutralised, while the others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.
“The operatives recovered some exhibits, including one blue Highlander jeep riddled with bullets.
“Other exhibits were one pump-action gun, five cartridges, four cellphones, one Sumec Firman generator and charms.”
