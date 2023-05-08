Police asks Ebonyi residents to disregard IPOB’s sit-at-home order

The Ebonyi State Police Command on Monday charged the people of the state to ignore the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The group had last week ordered a sit-at-home in the state, effective from Monday to Thursday.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Faleye Olaleye, made the call in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in Abakaliki.

He described the order as unlawful and therefore cannot stand.

Olaleye said: “Police had been informed about a statement in circulation by a group that called itself, Indigenous People of Biafra asking people to observe a sit-at-home from May 8 to May 11, 2023, for reason best known to them.



READ ALSO: IPOB denies criminal activities in Anambra, urges police to investigate

“The order is unconstitutional, unlawful, and cannot stand.

“We, therefore, enjoin the good people of Ebonyi to discountenance the order and go about their lawful business without fear of intimidation as the force is prepared more than before to provide them with maximum protection for their safety.”

The CP also urged the people of the state to provide the police with information about any threat to their safety in the state.

“We assure you that the command shall continue to be resilient in its determination to ensure criminal elements are denied the space to carry out their unlawful activities in the state,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now