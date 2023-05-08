Gunmen reportedly invade Kaduna monarch’s palace, abduct 9 children

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Sunday night invaded the palace of the Emir of Kagarko in Kaduna State and abducted nine children.

Residents told journalists on Monday that the hoodlums stormed the community at about 11:00 p.m., on Sunday and headed straight to apartments housing the children in the palace.

They also took away the monarch’s youngest wife.

The woman, however, escaped from the criminals who took the children to an unknown location.

The state police command has not confirmed the attack at the time of filling this report.

