Abia workers to begin strike Tuesday over unpaid salaries
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abia State has directed workers in the state to commence an indefinite strike on Tuesday over a backlog of unpaid salaries by the state government.
The NLC chairman in the state, Pascal Nweke, disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Umuahia.
He lamented that efforts by organised labour to get the government to pay the salaries failed to yield results.
The chairman paid: “By midnight tomorrow (Tuesday), Abia workers will begin an indefinite strike over non-payment of salaries and pensions.
READ ALSO: Health workers suspend strike in Abia
“Efforts to get the state government to pay the salaries have not yielded any result. They invited me and our secretary and explained that they had problems with their banks. We gave them time to solve their bank problems and later, nothing happened.
“Last week to our surprise, the state government embarked on discriminatory salary payment by paying the local government staff their March salaries, whereas, others are owed more than 36 months’ salaries.”
