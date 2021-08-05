Health workers suspend strike in Abia

Health workers under the umbrella of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) in Abia State on Thursday suspended their strike in the state.

JOHESU announced the suspension of the strike in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting with the state government and signed by its chairman in the state, Okoro Ogbonnaya; the secretary, Aligwe Chidi; and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. A. C. B Agbazuere.

The health workers embarked on an indefinite strike a few months ago to protest the non-payment of their salaries and non-implementation of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) approved by the Federal Government, among others.

The communiqué read: “After an exhausting meeting between Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, Assembly of Health Professionals, Abia State council, and Abia State government represented by the Chief of Staff, Prof. A.C.B Abgazuere, it was resolved as follows:

– JOHESU and Assembly of Health Professionals, Abia State Council commend Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on his giant strides in the state health sector and congratulate him on his recent award as Vanguard’s Governor of the year 2019.

– That payment of CONHESS should be implemented as directed by the governor while paying next salary of Hospitals Management Board, HMB, Local Governments Healthcare Workers, Social Workers in Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social Development. JOHESU Exco is permitted to monitor implementation and revert to the Chief of Staff

– That government should take steps to sustain regular payment of subventions to Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, and Hospitals Management Board, HMB, and also constitute a team comprising more labour leaders to look into the affairs of ABSUTH and HMB with a view to finding solutions.

– That government should take immediate steps to commence payment of pension and gratuity to scheduled ABSUTH staff.

“At the end of the deliberations, JOHESU and the Assembly of Health Professionals, Abia State Council resolved to suspend the strike action. Should government renege on this agreement, JOHESU, Abia State Council shall have no other choice than to resurrect the suspended strike action in accordance with Labour Laws.”

