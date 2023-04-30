Police arrests 9 suspected IPOB members in Imo

Police operatives in Imo have arrested nine suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

The arrest of the suspects came just two weeks after gunmen killed four policemen in a restaurant in the Ngor Okpala area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Owerri, said the operatives also recovered arms and ammunition from the suspects’ hideouts.

Okoye said the arrests followed the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Barde’s directive to the operatives to begin a detailed investigation into the Ngor Okpala killing.

He said: “Acting on the CP’s directives, a detachment of the command’s tactical team on April 24 at about 1730hrs after a diligent gathering of credible intelligence, arrested one Mathew Chuwkuma, 48 years, of Mpam Ahaizu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State in his hideout at Umuahia, Abia State.

“He confessed to being the Sector Commander of the proscribed and dreadful IPOB/Eastern Security Network (ESN) syndicate in Mbaise and assisted the curious operatives in arresting three of his colleagues.

He listed the names of the suspects as Ojoko Ikechukwu (53), Chilaka Charles (44), and Anthony Iwu (50), who were all arrested in their hideout at Umuokiria, Ahaizu Mbaise Local government area of the state.

The spokesman said one cut-to-size AK 47 rifle, 190 rounds of live 7.62 mm ammunition, two AK 47 magazines, two cut-to-size double barrel guns, and one locally fabricated Beretta pistol were recovered from the terrorists’ hideout.

He added: “In the course of the investigation, the suspects all confessed to being members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN syndicate terrorising the good people of Imo and had a hand in the recent killing of four police officers and two civilians at Ngor Okpala.

“They volunteered crucial information that assisted the determined operatives on April 27 at about 1240hrs, in raiding their second hideout/shrine in Itu, Ezinitte Mbaise local government area of Imo where four other notorious IPOB/ESN suspects famous on the command’s wanted list due to their nefarious activities were arrested.

“On sighting the operatives, the criminals engaged them in a fierce gun duel but were overpowered by the super firepower of the combat-ready tactical squad.”

