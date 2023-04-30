Police arrests suspected IPOB members in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have arrested three suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, who paraded the suspects at the headquarters of the state police command in Awka on Sunday, said they were arrested by operatives of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) along the Afor Nnobi road on Wednesday.

He listed the suspects as Chinonso Offor, Hyicent Ugwuike, and Samuel Sunday Akpan.

Echeng said: “The suspects were arrested along the Afor Nnobi road junction at 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday by operatives of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) who were on a stop-and-search duty in the area.

“The suspects refused to stop when the police officers on duty flagged them down, instead, they started shooting sporadically to escape police screening.

“While other gang members escaped the scene, the suspects now in custody, confessed to being members of the outlawed ESN/IPOB groups and mentioned the various camps/criminal hideouts where they operate. Efforts are already on top gear to arrest other fleeing gang members.”

