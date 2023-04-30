Kwara CP orders arrest of drunken police officer

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Paul Odama, has ordered the arrest of a police Inspector, Stephen Yohana, who was seen in a drunken situation in a viral video.

Yohana is attached to the Share Division in the Kwara State Police Command.

The spokesman for the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, made the development in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

He said: “The Kwara State Police Command is miffed with the highly repulsive video of a police inspector by the name of Stephen Yohana presently making the rounds on various social media platforms.

“After viewing the video, the Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, swiftly directed that the policeman be identified and arrested.

“The command wishes to state that the police inspector, who is attached to Share Division in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, has been identified and discovered to be currently undergoing a medical examination in the police clinic to ascertain the state of his mental health.

“It was observed that his case is more medical than alcoholic.

“The result of his medical examination will determine the next action to be taken against him.

“Consequently, the CP has directed that the inspector be put under close observation by his immediate supervisor, the Divisional Police Officer of Share Division, pending the conclusion of his treatment.”

