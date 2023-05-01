News
Nigerian govt blames heavy rains, traffic, for non completion of Lagos-Ibadan expressway
The Nigerian government has attributed the non completion of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway by the end of April as promised to heavy rains and the traffic congestion.
The Director, Federal High Ways, South-West at the Ministry of Works and Housing, Ademola Kuti, who gave the excuse on Sunday night when he appeared on Channels Television’s “New At 10 programme, said the
heavy rainfall experienced in the past one month and the endless gridlock have led to the delay in completing the reconstruction expressway at the stipulated time.
“The earlier completion date of 30th of April which is today (Sunday), we were unable to meet that target because of some factors, majorly the heavy rain which we experienced since March and April and of course the unexpected heavy traffic,” Kuti said.
“So, as we move into the next month of May, we expect that the rain will still be heavy and it will be a bit difficult but what we want to assure motorists is that we are determined is determined to complete this project, we are fully on ground.
“As a matter of fact, we opened access in the OPIC axis, that is from the Kara Bridge to the Long Bridge and what is left is just about a kilometre as you enter Lagos and then maybe another two kilometres as you are leaving Lagos and we are fully determined with enough men on ground to achieve this,” Kuti added.
This is not the first time that Federal Government has failed on the promise of delivering the road for the use of Nigerians.
The first deadline for the completion of the road construction was set for December 2022 by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, but when that deadline failed, it was shifted to April 30, 2023.
But with the new excuse, the government has once again assured Nigerians plying the route that the government is determined to complete the project before the May 29 handover date.
