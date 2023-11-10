Fatal accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway kills two, injures 10 others

Two persons have been confirmed dead while 10 others were injured in a fatal accident at the Kara area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

The Spokesperson for Ogun State Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, disclosed this in a statement sent to journalists, adding that the suspected cause of the accident was “route violation and dangerous driving”

The statement read in part: “A fatal crash occurred today, Friday 10 November 2023 at about 0832hrs, at the Kara Turning of the inward section of the Lagos – Ibadan expressway.

“A total of 14 people were involved in which 2 died instantly, leaving 10 people injured and 2 people unhurt.

“Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one white colour Mazda Bus with registration number XV945EPE and an unregistered white and blue colour Howo Sino Truck.

“The suspected causes of the crash were route violation and dangerous driving.

“The injured victims had been taken to Famobis Hospital and the dead bodies were deposited at Idera mortuary”.

Ogun State Sector Commander, FRSC, Anthony Uga, while speaking on the crash, advised drivers to shun all forms of driving against traffic (one way) and be cautious while driving to avoid endangering their lives and the lives of other road users.

According to Uga, the FRSC remains committed to creating a safer motoring environment and service delivery and seeks the cooperation of all and sundry to reduce road crashes.

