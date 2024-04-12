Falling container kills woman in Lagos

A falling 40-feet container killed a woman inside her car along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

The car’s driver, however, survived the accident unhurt.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Mr. Taofiq Adebayo, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said the driver of the articulated truck and his assistant fled the scene after the accident.

The statement read: “Preliminary investigation showed that the fleeing truck driver was driving at high speed when he experienced brake failure and lost control of the vehicle.

“The truck rammed into the car and spilled the container on top of it.

“LASTMA already handed the evacuated corpse of the woman to the police.”

