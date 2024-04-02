Man dies in Lagos accident

An unidentified man died in an accident involving a commercial Toyota Hiace Bus, and two other vehicles on Tuesday in Lagos.

The Director, of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Mr. Adebayo Taofiq confirmed the accident in a statement in Lagos.

He said the incident occurred at Demurin Junction inward Kosofe, Lagos, at 6:45 a.m.

The LASTMA spokesman added that another trapped female passenger inside one of the Volkswagen commercial buses was rescued by the agency’s personnel and immediately handed over to officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service.

Taofik said: “The commercial bus driver was immediately apprehended by LASTMA personnel, and policemen from Alapere Police Station provided security backup during the rescue operations.

“The LASTMA official, Olawaye Olugbenga (Head, Zone 32 Ketu) who led the rescue operations confirmed that his team immediately evacuated all commercial buses involved in the accident.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now