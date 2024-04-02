News
Man dies in Lagos accident
An unidentified man died in an accident involving a commercial Toyota Hiace Bus, and two other vehicles on Tuesday in Lagos.
The Director, of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Mr. Adebayo Taofiq confirmed the accident in a statement in Lagos.
He said the incident occurred at Demurin Junction inward Kosofe, Lagos, at 6:45 a.m.
The LASTMA spokesman added that another trapped female passenger inside one of the Volkswagen commercial buses was rescued by the agency’s personnel and immediately handed over to officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service.
Taofik said: “The commercial bus driver was immediately apprehended by LASTMA personnel, and policemen from Alapere Police Station provided security backup during the rescue operations.
“The LASTMA official, Olawaye Olugbenga (Head, Zone 32 Ketu) who led the rescue operations confirmed that his team immediately evacuated all commercial buses involved in the accident.”
