Enugu residents in fear after suspected terrorists attack secondary school

A female student of St. Paul’s College, Eke, in the Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, was, on Thursday, shot by suspected herdsmen, instilling fear in the area.

The assailants were said to have attacked a group of students who were returning home from school and shot sporadically, killing one in the process.

According to a resident quoted by Daily Post, other students who were also shot are fighting for their lives in an unnamed hospital.

The news outlet also reported that it had obtained a graphic video clip featuring the victim’s lifeless body and a few of the attack survivors.

“Fulani herdsmen attacked our students; they were going home after school; one of them was shot dead; four students were shot, one died instantly; they have done enough.

“See the corpse of the little student they have murdered; this one is unconscious (pointing at another victim). We are praying that God will sustain her; she sustained four bullet wounds.

“This was done by the Fulanis operating at Eke-Egede Road; these are the ones that survived; the government should come to our rescue. Our place is now a death zone,” a voice in the video clip narrated.

When contacted, the Principal of the Catholic Church-owned school, Rev. Fr. Frank, confirmed the attack, saying: “It is true; we dismissed by 3:30 pm yesterday, as the students were going home, gunmen attacked the bus they were in; some of them received bullet wounds, of which one later died in the hospital.

“That was between 4:30-5 pm; the gunmen just opened fire on them.

“We feel so saddened to lose such a promising young girl in this circumstance.”

